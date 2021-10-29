United Airlines, Houston ISD announce multi-year partnership for aspiring aviators and aircraft enthusiasts

United Airlines and Houston ISD will announce a multi-year mentoring and career development program for aspiring aviators and aircraft enthusiasts Friday.

HOUSTON – United Airlines and Houston ISD announced a multi-year mentoring and career development program for aspiring aviators and aircraft enthusiasts Friday.

The partnership includes a financial commitment of $300,000 towards Sterling Aviation Early College High School’s aviation program.

United says the partnership is a cornerstone to their community engagement efforts – “to inspire and prepare the next generation of aviation leaders from diverse, equitable and inclusive communities.”

In addition, United hosted a career expo for 350 area middle school students to learn about careers in aviation, including training and education, and how Sterling High School’s aviation program can prepare them for a career in the aviation industry.

The multi-year program will commence in Spring 2022 with the launch of a mentorship program. According to HISD, 50 Sterling High School students currently enrolled in the school’s aviation program will be partnered with United employees who will provide guidance as they look to pursue a career in the aviation industry, including pilots and aircraft mechanics.

The airline said they are committed to hiring 10,000 new pilots by 2030 – with at least half of them being women and people of color – as part of its diversity, equity, and inclusion strategy.

Ross Shaw Sterling Aviation Early College High School allows students to receive a high school diploma, and up to two years of college credit, by taking a mixture of high school and college classes. Students may earn industry certificates in welding, automotive and diesel technology, aviation pilot, aviation maintenance, drone pilot, and Microsoft Word.