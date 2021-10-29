True crime dramas, murder mystery podcasts: The fascination revealed

There is a psychological reason we are all hooked to true crime dramas whether on TV or podcast. Psychiatry expert at Baylor College of Medicine, Dr. Asim Shah, said murder mysteries satisfy an impulse we have to be looking for what happens next.

“We are seeking thrill, we are seeking something which glues us to that uncertainty, adrenaline rush, some dopamine, some rewards, some joy, all of that combined,” Dr. Shah explained.

He even compares the intrigue to the World Series.

“There were less sports games in 2020, that is the reason people turn towards something they can watch at home or listen to on a podcast,” Dr. Shah said. “You can get the same kind of thrill or same dopamine rush when you watch your sports game because that uncertainty of that thing is there.”

Houston has podcasts dedicated just to local murders.

The podcasters of “Murder City” remain anonymous to keep focus off of them and on the victims of Houston murders.

“I would say the six-degrees of murder in Houston isn’t even six-degrees, it’s like two, if that, because everyone knows someone that’s been a victim of cirme in this city,” One podcaster said.

“I think people are fascinated by that and they’re fascinated by what people can do to each other and I think the accessibility of information has driven the increase in popularity.”

Dr. Shah said there’s a distinction between true crime mysteries and scary movies. He said thrillers are not for everyone because not everyone likes feeling scared but most people find enjoyment in the suspense of a good mystery.