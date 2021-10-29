Sinfully sweet deal: Voodoo Doughnut offering half-off all its treats on Halloween morning

In celebration of Halloween, Voodoo Doughnut is offering half off all donuts at its Heights and Montrose shops.

The offer is available on Oct. 31 between midnight, (commonly known as the ‘witching’ hour) and 7 a.m. Halloween morning.

According to the CEO of Voodoo Doughnut, Chris Schultz, Halloween is much like Christmas for those at Voodoo and the best way they know how to celebrate is by offering Houston guests half off all their doughnuts.

According to release, Voodoo Doughnut will offer two special Halloween doughnuts, available only during the Halloween weekend. The Halloween special doughnuts include The Spooky Doo doll, which is handmade and decorated with green vanilla flavored frosting and a Halloween themed sprinkle cake doughnut “for the traditionalists.”

Voodoo Doughnut was established in 2003 in Portland, Oregon. They offer over 50 flavors of handmade doughnuts, including Vegan. There are several locations across the U.S and according to the company, the locations will continue to expand.

Ad

To find directions to a Voodoo Doughnut visit this page. To check out pictures of Voodoo’s various handmade doughnuts, go here.