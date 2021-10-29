SIGN UP: Help KPRC 2 and the American Cancer Society make strides against breast cancer

KPRC 2 and the American Cancer Society invite you to lace up and join us for the 2021 Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk.

The event is Saturday, Nov. 13 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at CityCentre. In addition to the traditional walk hosted by KPRC 2 anchor Christine Noël, this year’s event will feature vendor booths, giveaways, a kid’s zone, survivor parade, and much more. This is a ‘come and go’ event’ , so everyone can participate at their leisure.

Sign up by clicking the link below and we’ll see you there!

KPRC 2 is a proud community partner of the American Cancer Society. Funds raised from events like Making Strides Against Breast Cancer support innovative research, patient support like transportation and lodging, and education and prevention. To learn more, click here.