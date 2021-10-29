PHOTOS: Eccentric Texas attorney wore Michael Myers costume to court because judge ‘triple dog-dared’ him

Lawyer Mark Metzger dressed as Michael Myers in court on the Friday before Halloween

GALVESTON, Texas – Texas attorney Mark Metzger entered the Galveston County Courthouse Friday wearing a bulky black coverall and a pale white mask.

Dressed as notorious horror movie murderer Michael Myers of the slasher series “Halloween,” Metzger represented four clients who appeared before a judge Friday for various charges which included driving while intoxicated, assault with bodily injury, and evading a peace officer.

Why, you may ask, would an attorney do this? Because the judge dared him to.

“Triple dog dared to wear a costume to court? Challenge accepted, Judge,” Metzger wrote in a social media post Friday morning.

“But which one? So my accessories to choose from…” Metzger joked in the post.

In a photo attached to the social media post, the attorney displayed his burgeoning collection of Michael Myers masks along with an array of knives -- some presumably stained with fake blood.

“Usually the Friday before Halloween, Christmas, July 4th etc or any other holiday that merits dressing up, myself and a few other festive colleagues make light of the situation,” Metzger told KPRC 2.

When asked whether his clients appreciated his costume as much as the judge did, Metzger said they did.

“My clients all loved it,” Metzger said. “Today, hearings weren’t serious in nature. Most cases were being dismissed or otherwise reset to a later date so the ‘temperature’ of the courtrooms and my clients were lighthearted so a little fun doesn’t hurt anything. Obviously had today been a serious trial matter or a motions setting I’d have been dressed professionally.”

Metzger’s eccentric antics garnered him national attention not long ago when he was detained in September while strolling a Galveston beach dressed as Michael Myers, bloody knife in hand.

Galveston police received calls that a masked man was roaming around with a knife. Metzger was ultimately released and cited with disorderly conduct. The spectacle unfolded hours before Tropical Storm Nicholas was set to make landfall along the Texas coast.

Lawyer Mark Metzger dressed as Michael Myers in court on the Friday before Halloween (Images courtesy of Mark Metzger)

