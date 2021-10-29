EDITORIAL: Vice President, General Manager Jerry Martin sends well wishes to Dominique Sachse

HOUSTON – Vice President and General Manager Jerry Martin sends well wishes to Dominique Sachse as she embarks on a new journey after 28 years on Houston television.

Dominique’s last day on the anchor desk is Oct. 29. She joined KPRC 2 in 1993.

Dominique anchored KPRC 2 News at 6 and 10 p.m. and worked on special reports throughout the year. She has received several awards for her work in journalism, but is extremely loved by the Houston community.

“While we are sure to miss her on-air abilities, we will most miss her as a friend and colleague,” Martin said.