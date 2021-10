Community Center named after Houston-native George Floyd to open this weekend

HOUSTON – A high school football field at Jack Yates High School will be renamed in honor of George Floyd on Thursday.

Houston Independent School District unanimously approved the name change last month.

KPRC 2 will carry a livestream beginning at 3:30 p.m.

