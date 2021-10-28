‘No More Victims’ founder reflects on KPRC 2 anchor Dominique Sachse’s community impact

Celebrating Dominique after nearly 30 years at KPRC 2

KPRC 2 is celebrating Dominique Sachse’s 28 years on-air as she prepares for her next chapter.

One organization close to Dominique’s heart is “No More Victims,” which is a program that helps children of incarcerated parents to grow up with potential and purpose.

Marilyn Gambrell, Founder of No More Victims, shares how Dominique’s involvement in the program went above and beyond and left a lasting impact.

Watch the video in the playlist above to hear the amazing things Gambrell had to say about Dominique.