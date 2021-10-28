Man accused of killing girlfriend’s 8-year-old son expected to appear in court Thursday

HOUSTON – A man accused of murdering his girlfriend’s son is expected to appear in court Thursday.

Brian W. Coulter, 31, has been charged with murder in the death of the child, whose skeletal remains were found in the apartment, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. The boy was eight years old when he died.

Gruesome details from Wednesday’s probable cause hearing

According to court documents read aloud during a probable cause hearing Wednesday, Brian Coulter, the boyfriend of the children’s mother, beat the boy to death in front of his siblings. The boys said Coulter struck the child in the face, feet, buttocks, back, legs and groin and that Coulter continued to kick and hit the boy after he had stopped moving.

The child’s 7-year-old sibling said that he stared at his older brother’s face while Coulter was kicking and hitting him and at some point during the beating, his brother stopped blinking.

Once he had killed the boy, Coulter laid out his body on the floor and covered him, according to the court documents. When the children’s mother, Gloria Y. Williams, 35, came into the room, she saw the body on the floor, began crying and made the children leave while she fought with Coulter, court documents said.

The 10-year-old said Williams returned to the apartment sometime later to check on the dead boy and found that the his “body, feet and teeth had turned into a skeleton” and that his hair “was off.”

Williams and Coulter were taken into custody Tuesday. Williams was charged with injury to a child by omission, injury to a child causing serious bodily harm, and tampering with evidence, namely a human corpse. Coulter was charged with murder.

Bond conditions

Coulter’s bond was set at $1,000,000. As a condition of his bond, if released, Coulter must wear a GPS ankle monitor under house arrest until his next court appearance. Williams appeared in court several hours later. Her bond was set at $900,000 -- $250,000 for the count of injury to a child by omission, $300,000 for the count of tampering with evidence, namely a human corpse, and $350,000 for the count of injury to a child causing serious bodily harm. Authorities said the they could face additional charges.

