‘Mothers today are choosing men over their kids’: Houston-area group calls for community to band together, fight for surviving children in abandonment case

HOUSTON – Parents Against Predators, a Houston advocacy group, held a news conference Thursday about the child abandonment case in west Harris County.

The group held the news conference near the apartment complex where the children were found.

“We’re mothers against child killers,” Sonia Parker, founder of the group said. “...We want to send a strong message out to mothers -- mothers are to protect their children at all costs. And these mothers today are choosing men over their kids and they’re allowing men to kill, molest, rape, bury, cut up, starve, their kids. And we are tired, we are hurting. I don’t see how a mother can lay asleep -- I cannot sleep at night thinking about what happened to little Kendrick and his brothers. It’s heartbreaking and we want justice for them and seeking the death penalty.”

Brian Coulter and Gloria Williams are accused in 8-year-old Kendrick’s death and his siblings’ abandonment.

In addition to blaming the Coulter and Williams, the group called for accountability from the apartment complex and asked the community to get to know each other and ask more questions when something doesn’t seem right, harkening back to other cases involving children who were killed, including Maleah Davis.

