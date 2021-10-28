3 teens among those arrested after road rage incident, police chase in north Harris County

HOUSTON – Three juveniles and a man were arrested following a road rage incident and police chase, Harris County Constable Mark Herman’s Office announced Wednesday.

Jakayla Jones, 19, was arrested and charged with evading on foot. The other three juvenile suspects were also charged with evading arrest, and the juvenile driver will face additional evading in a motor vehicle and aggravated assault charges.

On Oct. 26, deputies with Precinct 5 responded to reports of a road rage in the 300 block of Rankin Road.

A victim told deputies that his vehicle was being rammed and followed by an unknown driver.

When deputies located the suspects, they attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver refused, leading deputies on a short chase. Deputies said the driver of the vehicle lost control and crashed.

Deputies said the three juveniles and Jones exited the vehicle and tried to run on foot but were captured and arrested.