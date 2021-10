Stills taken from video submitted to KPRC 2, purported to be near a Conroe ISD school.

HOUSTON – The Houston area is facing a fast-moving storm on Wednesday that threatens damage from powerful winds.

Here are some of the photos Click2Houston Insiders and Click2Pins users are sharing with the KPRC 2 community:

Click2Pins User shares image of stormy weather near the Downtown Aquarium (KPRC/Click2Houston.com)

From Click2Pins User Grace Fernandez: "Here comes the storm! Scary skies in Greatwood" (KPRC/Click2Houston.com)

From Click2Pins User Fair Flores 72: "Didn’t get a chance to take umbrella down and the force of the wind shattered a pretty thick glass table" (KPRC/Click2Houston.com)

From Click2Pins User rsanche#1 - Image of a tree down as a result of strong Wednesday storms (KPRC/Click2Houston.com)

From Click2Pins user rsanche#1 - Image of a fence down from Wednesday morning storms (KPRC/Click2Houston.com)