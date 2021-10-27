The fans have spoken: KPRC 2’s Zach Lashway sports his best Astros gear and Insiders decide which outfits they like

HOUSTON – Well, not the start we hoped for, but the Astros 6-2 loss against the Braves is not stopping die-hard Astros fans from sporting their best orange and blue outfits.

KPRC 2′s Zach Lashway is new to H-town and we wanted him to get the ultimate makeover from die-hard Astros fan Nguyen Le.

“I am absolutely a diehard fan. Sitting through three consecutive seasons of 100 losses, and still cheering them on and loving them,” Le said.

Le met Lashway at KPRC 2′s station. The two showed up prepared with ultimate fan gear and collaborated on outfits. Face paint artist Michelle Ficocello painted Lashway’s face.

KPRC 2 Insiders voted on three of Lashway’s best outfits and ahead of Game 2 he sported the winning outfit.