Have you seen him? Man wanted for indecency with child in Houston

HOUSTON – Authorities are asking for the public’s help with locating a man wanted for indecency with a child.

The Houston Police Department said on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 43-year-old Maximo Sosa Flores engaged in inappropriate sexual acts with a child in the 4500 block of Alvin Street.

Flores is described as a Hispanic man, standing approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall, and weighing 190 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of Flores. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.