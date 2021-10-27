‘Do you do Dominique’s hair?’ The stylist behind Dominique’s hairstyles

Gonzalo Ceron has been a hair stylist in Houston for 30 years. He says his life changed when Dominique Sachse walked through the door.

“We met when I did her wedding, I was so excited because she wanted to have something super beautiful and romantic,” says Gonzalo Ceron, owner of Ceron Hair Studio. He says she pumped new life into his career.

“There hasn’t been a day that I’m not in Seattle, or San Francisco or New York or Texas where people will say excuse me are you Ceron? Do you do Dominique’s hair?” said Ceron.

Ceron has watched over the years as Dominique’s change of hair-dos would translate into what was going on in real life and help her connect with millions of people around the world on social media.

“We went from blonde, brunette, icy blonde, not too icy, to red, to a little pink. It was not just about hair and makeup, but it was a combination of how your hair and makeup can make you feel better,” said Ceron.

And how taking a chance on your hair could help you take a chance elsewhere in life.

“She’s always telling you go for it, you know, go for it!” adds Ceron.

Her style is timeless, no matter the hair style, she pulls it off with ease.

“She will always guide you to the right way, always. I don’t think a lot of people can do that but she does that every week,” says Ceron.