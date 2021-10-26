Woman killed after stolen 18-wheeler hits home during chase in north Houston, police say

HOUSTON – Police said a woman is dead after a police chase involving a man that stole a big rig and crashed into a home in north Houston Tuesday.

Officers said the deadly crash happened at a home on McKinley near Lincoln. The trucking company that owns the truck was able to use a GPS to locate the truck.

According to investigators, other vehicles flipped over when the 18-wheeler crashed into the home, pinning some of the people inside.

Surveillance video shows the minute the big rig crashed into the home. According to officers at the scene, there were four people inside of the home at the time of the crash. Police said two people were able to get out, but two others were pinned under the big rig. Investigators said one man was stuck under the gas tank for more than an hour before he was rescued and taken to the hospital. Officers said he faced severe injuries. One woman that was pinned under the 18-wheeler died, police said.

Ad

Officers said the suspect was taken into custody and is expected to face charges. According to Sean Teare with the district attorney’s office, the suspect was out on parole for evading arrest in a motor vehicle and has a lengthy criminal history.

The Harris County Vehicular Crimes Division is investigating the crash.