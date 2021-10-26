WATCH LIVE: Commissioners Garcia, Ellis to unveil new community-initiated mental health care project

HOUSTON – Commissioner Adrian Garcia, Precinct 1 Commissioner Rodney Ellis and Wayne Young of the Harris Center for Mental Health will unveil a community-based mental health care initiative coming to Harris County residents in targeted areas Tuesday.

The press conference is expected to begin at 9:15 a.m. Click2Houston.com will carry a live stream of the event.

The program focuses on training the community to recognize the warning signs of mental health crises and helps to equip residents with resources on how to help those in need.

According to the Harris Center for Mental Health and IDD, surveys distributed across the county suggested that access to mental health resources consistently was a top-ranked need in the community.