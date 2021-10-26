Texas Attorney General Paxton to discuss opioid settlement in Houston

HOUSTON – Texas Attorney General Paxton will discuss an opioid settlement on Tuesday at Houston Recovery Center.
The attorney general’s office did not provide details about the event, but KPRC 2 plans to livestream the event at 10:45 a.m.
