Local News

Texas Attorney General Paxton to discuss opioid settlement in Houston

Amanda Cochran, Specialty Senior Content Editor

Tags: Ken Paxton, opioids
HOUSTON – Texas Attorney General Paxton will discuss an opioid settlement on Tuesday at Houston Recovery Center.

The attorney general’s office did not provide details about the event, but KPRC 2 plans to livestream the event at 10:45 a.m.

About the Author:

Amanda Cochran is an Edward R. Murrow award-winning journalist. She specializes in Texas features, social media news and local crime.

