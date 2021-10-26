Local man creates a rap song for the Astros’ World Series Run

HOUSTON – A local man created a rap song for the Astros’ World Series Run.

We first met Tom Hutcheson in 2017 during the Astros first World Series run when he came up with the “Jockstrap Rap.”

He’s performs at nursing homes in the Houston area, while impersonating 100 singers and celebrities.

Now, Hutcheson has created “Jockstrap Rap 2021,” hoping it helps the Astros win another World Series!

“It’s a good project, it’s a fun song, it’s a good project, give me something to do I’m 63,” said Hutcheson. “It’s that kind of combination of stories, Milo Hamilton, little nostalgia, the new players, and all of that, kinda mixed it up and tried to make it be funny.”

People can download the song on iTunes and Spotify and Hutcheson said he would donate proceeds to the Houston Food Bank.