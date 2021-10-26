Free mattresses! How Houstonians can take advantage of Gallery Furniture’s World Series deal before the first pitch on Tuesday

HOUSTON – Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale said Gallery Furniture was selling the most mattresses as their free mattress promotions ends on Tuesday.

“[We’re] very excited, the entire town is electric with Astros fever,” said McIngvale.

Mattress Mack has been ready for the Houston Astros in the World Series for a long time when he made his first bet on June 10.

“I bet $3.2 million at legal book making institutions in the U.S. for the Astros to win the World Series with a payout of $36 million,” he said. “My wife said I was crazy. She said I had a gambling habit. I said, ‘I don’t have a gambling habit, I have a promotion habit.’”

McIngvale said it’s all to pay for mattresses. People who purchase a mattress for $3,000 or more and the Astros win the World Series, it’s free!

The promotion runs until Tuesday’s first pitch, which is scheduled at 7 p.m.

“You can cheer on those ‘Stros and hopefully sleep great and sleep free, free, free for years to come,” said McIngvale.

Mattress Mack believes the Astros will win the series in six games.