Catholic nuns praying for Astros to win the World Series Championship

HOUSTON – In attendance at game one and game two of the World Series will be sisters from Dominican Sisters of Mary Immaculate Province.

You might recall Sister Mary Catherine throwing out the first pitch at game six of the American League Championship Series at Minute Made Park.

Jim McIngvale, also known as Mattress Mack, said, “I had to talk to the Mother Superior into it. She wanted some of them to stay home, to do their lesson plans. I said, ‘Come on, we have to have you!’ Well you know, they don’t get out much so they had a very good time, and they wear their full hobbits, they are representatives of the faith and good representatives and they are huge Houston Astros fans.”

Sister Marie Therese with Dominican Sisters of Mary Immaculate Province said, “We want to be there to be a witness of the faith, to rally and to also support the team. To see the sisters at the game, it might be a surprise but again it’s a healthy sport, it brings everyone together. After the sisters attended the first game, we saw this is what it is all about.”

Sister Therese said there are athletes and baseball fans among the sisters, including Sister Mary Catherine who threw the first pitch Friday.

“We are trying to get used to it, as long as we are able to rally the team, the fans, the city, to bring everyone together, that’s something positive,” explained Therese when talking about the term “rally nun.”