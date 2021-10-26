Bicyclist hit, killed by driver in southeast Houston, police say

HOUSTON – A bicyclist is dead after being hit by a vehicle in southeast Houston Monday night, Houston police confirmed.
Officers responded to reports of a major crash in the 5500 block of Sunbeam near MLK around 7:24 p.m.
Houston police said a pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle was found dead on the scene. Officers said the driver stayed on the scene.
It’s not clear if the driver will face any charges, the investigation is ongoing.
Southeast and VCD are at a fatal accident 5500 Sunbeam. Vehicle and bicyclist involved in crash. 202 pic.twitter.com/9KfilTamBd— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) October 26, 2021