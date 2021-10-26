Bicyclist hit, killed by driver in southeast Houston, police say

The driver stayed at the scene

HOUSTON – A bicyclist is dead after being hit by a vehicle in southeast Houston Monday night, Houston police confirmed.

Officers responded to reports of a major crash in the 5500 block of Sunbeam near MLK around 7:24 p.m.

Houston police said a pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle was found dead on the scene. Officers said the driver stayed on the scene.

It’s not clear if the driver will face any charges, the investigation is ongoing.