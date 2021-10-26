Clear icon
78º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Bicyclist hit, killed by driver in southeast Houston, police say

Ninfa Saavedra, Digital Content Specialist

Tags: Bicyclist killed
The driver stayed at the scene
The driver stayed at the scene

HOUSTON – A bicyclist is dead after being hit by a vehicle in southeast Houston Monday night, Houston police confirmed.

Officers responded to reports of a major crash in the 5500 block of Sunbeam near MLK around 7:24 p.m.

Houston police said a pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle was found dead on the scene. Officers said the driver stayed on the scene.

It’s not clear if the driver will face any charges, the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

email