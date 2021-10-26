Awww photos: The biggest little Astros fans wish ‘Stros best of luck

HOUSTON – Get ready to say “awwwww,” because the cutest little future sluggers are rocking their tiny gear, showing love to the Houston Astros!
In honor of the Astros hosting the Atlanta Braves for Game 1 of the 2021 World Series, some of the babies in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) at Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital and Children’s Memorial Hermann Hospital are showing their support.
In addition, staff at various Memorial Hermann campuses across the Greater Houston Area are supporting the ‘Stros by donning some of their favorite apparel.
Take a look and -- let’s go Astros!
