Police say red-light runner now charged in crash that killed 1, injured another

HOUSTON – A man authorities said ran a red light and caused a fatal crash on Saturday is now charged in the wreck, Houston police said Monday.

Kyle Nolen Lozano, 40, is charged with intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault in the 351st State District Court.

The crash happened in the 10900 block of Beamer Road about 5:20 p.m.

In a news release, authorities said witnesses told them that Lozano was driving a white Cadillac Deville at a high rate of speed northbound when he ran the red light and struck a gray Ford Escape traveling on Fuqua Drive with a green light. Paramedics transported the 45-year-old unidentified driver of the Ford to an area hospital where he died. A female passenger, 55, in the Ford was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

Houston police said Lozano was intoxicated. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries, subsequently charged and then booked into jail.