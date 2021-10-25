Pandemic helps dictate newest trends for homes in Houston

HOUSTON – Building a house is expensive. Making sure you spend money in the correct spots is key.

James M. Evans is founder of Collaborative Design Works Architecture Firm. He said, “There’s a process we go through, we spend a lot of time trying to learn about our clients. We want to know how they live, things they like, things they don’t like, what they do and that way we can incorporate all of those ideas into the design of the house.”

In this case, Evans is the homeowner.

“People are looking at efficiency, they want space that works well for them, that are flexible, that get natural light and connection with the outdoors, and have the sense and feel of a nice comfortable home. There’s some material trends, very sustainable green design, trying to do highly efficient homes.” Explained Evans.

From touch less light switches to mixed-use spaces, Evans said the pandemic has dictated today’s trends.