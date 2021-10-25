Clerk shoots would-be robber at northwest Harris County convenience store; suspects in custody, HCSO says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after a store clerk shot a robbery suspect at a convenience store.
The shooting occurred at the 15000 block of West Road near Highway 6 in northwest Harris County.
Deputies say at around 9:30 a.m., two suspects, one of them armed with a gun, entered the convenience store to attempt to rob the clerk while a third suspect waited outside in a vehicle.
EMS transported the male to a hospital in critical condition. Our deputies have the two other possible suspects detained. Investigators are enroute to the scene. #HouNews— Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) October 25, 2021
The clerk was armed and shot one of the suspects after a brief struggle, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez on Twitter.
The suspect that was shot was transported to a hospital in critical condition, according to deputies. The two other suspects are now in custody.
The clerk who shot the suspect is unharmed, according to deputies.
This is a developing story, please check back for details.
D5 on scene at 15050 west. 3 suspects attempted to rob a gas station. One suspect was shot by the clerk. All suspects in custody. The wounded suspect is in surgery at Ben Taub hospital. Clerk is unharmed. pic.twitter.com/GU5LUbfF6z— Captain J. Shannon (@HCSO_D5Patrol) October 25, 2021