Clerk shoots would-be robber at northwest Harris County convenience store; suspects in custody, HCSO says

Harris County deputies are on the scene of a shooting where a would-be robber was shot by a clerk in northwest Harris County.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after a store clerk shot a robbery suspect at a convenience store.

The shooting occurred at the 15000 block of West Road near Highway 6 in northwest Harris County.

Deputies say at around 9:30 a.m., two suspects, one of them armed with a gun, entered the convenience store to attempt to rob the clerk while a third suspect waited outside in a vehicle.

EMS transported the male to a hospital in critical condition. Our deputies have the two other possible suspects detained. Investigators are enroute to the scene. #HouNews — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) October 25, 2021

The clerk was armed and shot one of the suspects after a brief struggle, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez on Twitter.

The suspect that was shot was transported to a hospital in critical condition, according to deputies. The two other suspects are now in custody.

The clerk who shot the suspect is unharmed, according to deputies.

This is a developing story, please check back for details.