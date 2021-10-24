Concertgoers create ‘chaotic’ scene at NRG Arena after rapper Playboi Carti cancels Houston show

A pile of broken metal detectors were seen in this image after rapper Playboi Carti reportedly cancelled his concert at NRG Arena

HOUSTON – A mob of concertgoers created a “chaotic” scene at NRG Arena after a concert held by rapper Playboi Carti was quietly cancelled.

According to pictures and video shared by fans with KPRC 2, fans were lined up for the Saturday night concert held at NRG Arena, where things began to turn for the worst.

NOTE: The post below may contain sensitive language.

One fan tweeted that they apparently stood in line as the rain fell for three hours, only to wait inside for another three hours, and that was when fans were reportedly notified it was cancelled. It was unclear who made the final decision to cancel the show at the last minute.

The cancellation led to fans knocking over metal detectors and standing atop of cars, officials from NRG confirmed with KPRC 2. No word if there were any injuries.

Houston police are still investigating the incident. KPRC 2 has reached out to both NRG and concert promoters for Playboi Carti for a statement on the incident.

Ad