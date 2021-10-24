Astros fans prepared for Game 1 of World Series

HOUSTON – There’s something special about Houston Astros fans.

“Go Astros,” David Lindley said.

David has been an Astros fan since 1962.

“Well, I’ve been waiting such a long time for them to be a consistently winning team, hoping they would make the World Series before I died,” he said.

The Astros are headed to the World Series for the third time in five years. On Friday, the Astros defeated the Boston Red Sox to win the ALCS.

Kim Snell said she has the best of both worlds. She works at the Gallagher Club inside Minute Maid Park and considers herself a super fan.

“Being here is an amazing experience, like no matter what you do in life you have great opportunities, and this is one of the best jobs I ever had. I’m able to eat, watch the game, have fun and put excitement in other people’s lives,” Snell said.

Jose Lara was decked out from head to toe in Astro’s gear. He’s been a fan for as long as he can remember. Lara has already purchased tickets for him and his family.

“Since the Astrodome days. I’ve been to the Astrodome twice. When I was a kid growing up I would come with my family, we would come as a family, at least 20 people deep,” Lara said.

Fans like Rick Overton have super bling. He showed KPRC2 a World Series ring he won several years ago through a raffle.

“When I was presented the ring on the field, Twila asked me if I was going to put it on eBay. I asked, ‘Are you out of your mind? No, I never will,’” Overton said.

Astros fans are now just waiting to see if they will play the Atlanta Braves or the Los Angeles Dodgers.