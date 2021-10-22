Partly Cloudy icon
VIDEO: Marine Corps vet turns the tables on gun-wielding robbery suspect

‘The Marine Corps taught me not to [mess] around.’

Briana Zamora-Nipper, Community Associate Producer

Marine Corps vet disarms gun-wielding robbery suspect at gas station
Marine Corps vet disarms gun-wielding robbery suspect at gas station (Yuma County Sheriff's Office)

A U.S. Marine Corps veteran disarmed a gun-wielding juvenile who was attempting to rob an Arizona gas station on Wednesday.

The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office released surveillance footage of the incident.

The attempted robbery happened on Oct. 20 at 4:30 a.m. when three men, one brandishing a gun, entered a convenience store located at 10747 S. Fortuna Road in Yuma, Arizona.

As the armed suspect pointed the gun at the store clerk, the Marine Corps veteran who had been standing near the cash register acted immediately and lunged at the gun-wielding juvenile. Another robbery suspect fell over in the scuffle.

Watch the episode unfold in the video below:

As the Marine Corps veteran disarmed and detained the armed suspect, the other two robbery suspects fled the scene.

The juvenile was charged with aggravated assault and armed robbery and booked into the Yuma County Juvenile Justice Center, the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office said.

When deputies asked the customer how he was able to turn the tables on the on the armed suspect so quickly, the veteran said “The Marine Corps taught me not to [mess] around.”

Deputies are still seeking the two outstanding robbery suspects.

