St Pius X High School teacher terminated due to ‘boundary-crossing behaviors’ toward students, school says

HOUSTON – A teacher at St. Pius X High School was terminated due to a pattern of “boundary-crossing behaviors involving students,” the school said.

The teacher was fired following an allegation he made inappropriate comments toward students.

The school said it received a report of alleged inappropriate conduct Wednesday and suspended the teacher, who has not been officially named, the same day. The school notified law enforcement and Texas Education Agency authorities while also opening their own investigation into the allegations.

The findings of the school’s investigation resulted in the teacher’s termination, the school said in a statement Friday.

“Our investigation has yielded evidence of a pattern of boundary-crossing behaviors involving students,” the statement reads. “They are antithetical to our culture, and we train teachers in how to avoid, identify, and report such unacceptable behaviors. For this reason, and with a heavy heart, we are separating from the faculty member at the center of the allegations, effective immediately.”

Read the school’s Friday statement in its entirety below:

