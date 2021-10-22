Fire breaks out at Bay City funeral home

Aerial image of Taylor Brothers Funeral home severely damaged by a fire that broke out on Friday morning.

BAY CITY, Texas – Firefighters are battling a fire at a funeral home in Bay City, near Matagorda Bay.

Police say the fire broke out at Taylor Brothers Funeral Home located at the 2300 block of Avenue I. Firefighters from Bay City Volunteer Fire Department are on the scene to extinguish the fire.

No injuries have been reported and people were able to evacuate safely from inside the funeral home, according to police.

It was unclear what caused the fire.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

Aerial images of a fire that broke out at a funeral home in Bay City, TX (KPRC)

