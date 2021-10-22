4 teens charged with murder after man lured to abandoned apartment, shot to death, police say

Josue Climaco, 18, and Andres Lopez, 17, are charged with murder in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred in southeast Houston on Sept. 21.

HOUSTON – Murder charges have been filed against four teenagers arrested in a man’s shooting death, the Houston Police Department said.

Josue Climaco, 18 is charged with capital murder in the 262nd State District Court; Andres Lopez, 17, is charged with capital murder in the 183rd State District Court; And two 16-year-old suspects, a male and a female, were referred to Harris County Juvenile Probation authorities on capital murder charges, HPD said.

The fatal shooting occurred on Sept. 21 at around 10 p.m. when a group of people lured the victim, 38, to an abandoned apartment at a complex located in the 8800 block of Glencrest Street in southeast Houston, HPD said.

When the victim arrived at the location, he was robbed at gunpoint before being shot multiple times. Paramedics pronounced the man deceased at the scene, police said.

Investigators identified Climaco, Lopez and the two juveniles as suspects in the case. The juvenile female was taken into custody without incident on Monday; The juvenile male was arrested on Tuesday; And Lopez and Climaco were taken into custody without incident Thursday.

All four suspects were subsequently charged with capital murder.