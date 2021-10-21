What we know about the passengers aboard the fiery plane crash in Brookshire

WALLER COUNTY – We are learning more about the 18 passengers and three crew members who were aboard the McDonnell Douglas MD-87 when it ran off a runway in Brookshire.

The aircraft struck a fence and erupted into flames while taking off at the Houston Executive Airport Tuesday morning.

Everyone on the plane was evacuated safely.

“It’s been reported to the NTSB that there were two minor injuries and no fatalities,” an NTSB spokesperson said.

One of the survivors is 78-year-old Kenneth Melber Sr. He was taken to the hospital with back injuries. His family said he is alert and in good spirits.

His son, Kenneth Jr., gave the following update in a Facebook post:

“Thank you for all the phone calls and texts. We wanted to provide you with a quick update on Ken’s status (my dad). Ken has had multiple diagnostic tests and they revealed a fracture in his back. He has been transferred to another hospital where they are trying to figure out the next step. He is alert and in good spirits. He and Toni would like to thank everyone for the well wishes and are grateful everyone got out safely. Most importantly they would like to thank the flight crew, the airport personnel, and first responders for assisting everyone both during and after the incident. He and Toni were not able to watch the Astros last night but were glad to hear of their victory!”

Officials said a second person also had minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.

KPRC 2 also learned that James Alan Ken owned the aircraft.

Kent was also a passenger on the aircraft at the time of the crash but was not flying the plane, according to reports.

Kent is a successful land developer and homebuilder in the Houston area, and a lifetime board member of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. According to an employee of his development company, he has loved planes for a long time and owns a couple of them.

Kent released the following statement on Wednesday:

“Thankfully, everyone used the emergency slides to exit and make it to safety before a fire consumed the plane. After the fire, the plane became a complete loss, but we are blessed no one was seriously hurt.”

The plane was headed to Boston for the American League Championship Series between the Houston Astros and the Boston Red Sox.

Officials said it’s a miracle all of the passengers made it out safely.

“I don’t know what all happened in that cockpit and in inside the aircraft, but I know 21 people got on an airplane and 21 people got off,” Andrew Perry, Executive Director of Houston Executive Airport, said.

The NTSB said they will start conducting interviews with the passengers soon.