🔒 Sports fans & foodies: Our KPRC 2 team found winning dishes while covering the Astros ALCS success in Boston

While we savor the impressive runs the Astros put up in Games 4 and 5 of the American League Championship Series, another delicious memory from our time covering the games in Boston will be the food.

If you’re ever in Boston for work, fun, or a future ball game, below we’re dishing out our favorite spots and foods for you to try.

Neptune Oyster

WE RECOMMEND: The lobster roll and fresh oysters

When in Boston or the North East, you can’t go wrong with trying seafood and enjoying a good, buttery and tasty lobster roll! This place in the North End neighborhood is known in the bustling, quaint-like beautiful neighborhood and if you come early for an early dinner, you can skip quite a line! The lobster roll sandwich can be made with butter or mayo (we recommend the mayo!) and comes with a healthy helping of salad or thick potato fries! Not only is the lobster roll good, you can bet, if you’re into raw oysters, the ones here are fresh as can be! In fact, they have a menu (with tasting notes!) just for oysters--and you can mix and match and order single pieces for around $2-$3 each!

Boston's North End neighborhood (KPRC/Click2Houston.com)

Mike’s Pastry

WE RECOMMEND: The cannolis

Loving Italian food and cuisine, I’m always on the hunt for some good Italian desserts. My favorite of all desserts (Italian or not!) -- a crunchy, decadent cannoli! It has been quite a journey searching for one that is truly fresh and authentic. I might have to say I may have given up on finding one in Houston. However, in Boston, THIS place is a must-go! Mike’s Pastry, which is located in three neighborhoods in the Boston area, including the North End, has a wide selection of of cannolis to choose from, and, as a cannoli skeptic... this did NOT disappoint! The outer shell was semi-sweet and the crunchiest I have had in years and the ricotta cheese filling was the perfect combination of sweet (but not too sweet) and creamy! If you have never had one, you’ve got to try this. I got a hazelnut one but photojournalist Jeovany Luna tried a more traditional pistachio cannoli! Yum!

Tatte Bakery

WE RECOMMEND: Winter latte coffee, Fruit basket (tart), Fig & prociutto panini

Located walking distance from Fenway Park (among other locations), this quaint and elegant coffee shop and bakery has the most-delicious looking spread. It’s hard not to want everything on display! Between live shots, working the early morning shift, this place was heavenly for a caffeine kick and some sustenance. The Winter Latte is a blend of cozy spices: nutmeg, cinnamon, cardamom and very creamy! The fig & prociutto panini was warm, unique and very tasty. (It was pretty big too! I could only finish half). And of course, I am a complete sucker for fruit tarts. The sweet cream in Tatte’s “Fruit Basket” (it’s the name of their tart), is unique and delicious!

Fenway Park

WE RECOMMEND: Seeing a game here

Need I say more? This ballpark is so beautiful! It opened in April of 1912. According to MLB, it remains pretty much --very similar to when it opened way back when. Fenway has that nostalgic feel to American baseball. There are regular tours of the beautiful facility. And outside there are so many places to get a good hot dog and much more!

Have recommendations on where to get the best lobster rolls, oysters, cannolis, and fruit tarts in Houston? Let us know in the comment section below!