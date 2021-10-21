NTSB says engines from plane crash in ‘great condition,’ providing information

BROOKSHIERE, Texas – NTSB investigators on Thursday afternoon did not speculate on what may have caused Tuesday’s crash on an MD-87 in Waller County.

In it’s first flight since December of 2020, the jetliner skidded off the runway and crashed. All 21 people on board were able to walk away minutes before the plan was engulfed in flames.

The NTSB said they have recovered key data recording boxes and are still working to preserve all the information not only connected to the aircraft but also in the minds of those on board. Officials revealing investigators have already spoken with both pilots and a mechanic who was on board the flight. They also have spoken with passengers and are looking to do follow-up interviews which is standard practice in NTSB investigations.

Officials did note there is approximately 1,200 feet, roughly one-third the length of the runway, that show heavy brake marks as result of the action by pilots. They also say there is no debris field at the end of the runway or prior to the airport fencing that the plane ripped through.

The NTSB also is examining the video that KPRC 2 Investigates obtained following the crash that shows a puff of smoke exit the engine at the start of it’s departure.

According to the NTSB, both engines are in very good condition in comparison to most crashes and may home some answers.

“The engines are in great condition for what they went through. Since they sit fairly high on the tail section they have very limited damage on there and our team of power plant experts are very happy with the condition and they are getting good information from them as they continue to work right now on them,” said Michael Graham, a NTSB board member.

Graham also stated that everyone on board was able to get off after a mechanic on the flight deployed the emergency slide.

The NTSB said no further immediate updates are scheduled as they work to determine a probable cause.