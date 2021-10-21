Man wanted in connection to deadly shooting at apartment complex in southeast Houston

HOUSTON – A man is wanted in connection to a deadly shooting in southeast Houston on Oct. 8.

Guy Cornell Jones, 29, is charged with murder. He is accused of shooting 26-year-old Jason Smith-Jones to death.

Houston police responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment complex located at 6013 Schroeder Street around 3 a.m.

Police said Smith-Jones was found shot inside of an apartment and was transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Smith-Jones’ mother told investigators she was sleeping when she heard gunshots. Investigators said the mother went toward the kitchen and she saw her son on the floor.

A witness told police a black an, approximately five feet nine inches and in his late 20s, was seen fleeing with a gun in his hand.

Further investigation identified Jones as the suspect in this case.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jones or in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.