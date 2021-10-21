Houstonians, here’s how you can score a FREE Whataburger Friday

If you’ve been waiting for the right moment to snag Whataburger this week, Favor might have a tempting promotion for you.

The Austin-based food delivery service owned by H-E-B teamed up with Texas icon Whataburger to offer Greater Houston Area residents free Whataburgers Friday.

The promotion is valid in Greater Houston on Friday Oct. 22 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. while supplies last.

Here’s how to get a free Whataburger delivered for free in Greater Houston tomorrow :

Search for Whataburger in the Favor app or on favordelivery.com Add a Whataburger to your order Add code WHATAGAME at checkout

For additional information on the promotion, click here.

