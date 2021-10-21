Houston SPCA hosting offering free pet vaccinations, food in Acres Homes

HOUSTON – The Houston SPCA is hosting a free veterinary pet vaccine clinic pop-up event in Acres Homes in November.

The clinic pop-up, which will be held on Saturday, Nov. 6, will include free vaccines for both dogs and cats, microchipping, topical flea prevention and pet food from Hill’s Science Diet.

The specific vaccines and treatments will include the following:

Cats: FVRCP and Rabies Vaccine

Dogs: DA2PPV, Rabies and Bordetella

Both will receive deworming, topical flea prevention & microchips

SPCA says all dogs are required to be on a leash and all cats must be in a carrier. The organization also said there will be two separate marked areas for cats and dogs.

The veterinary pet vaccine clinic pop-up is first-come, first-serve. The estimated processing time for each pet is expected to only be approximately five minutes. The event will be held from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.