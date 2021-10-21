Have you see him? Man stopped truck driver in middle of I-45 North, threw punch in north Harris County road rage incident

Deputies with Harris County Precinct 5 are looking for a suspect who stopped a truck driver in the middle of I-45 North at Kuykendahl in a road rage incident.

HOUSTON – Deputy constables with Harris County Precinct 5 need help identifying an “out-of-control” driver who reportedly stopped a truck driver in the middle of a busy highway and assaulted him.

Authorities said the road rage incident happened on Oct. 15 on I-45 North Freeway and Kuykendahl Road in north Harris County.

Dashcam footage from the truck driver caught the suspect driving a silver Saturn SUV. The vehicle swerved right in front of the truck and made a sudden stop in the middle of the highway. As the suspect got out the vehicle, he opened the driver’s door and threw a punch at him.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to send an online tip through the Pct. 5 website here.