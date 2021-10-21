Authorities announce effort that aims to help domestic violence survivors with way out, resources to restart their lives

HOUSTON – In honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Constable Alan Rosen and Harris County Pct. 1 launched “Tow Away From Domestic Violence” to help restart a new life for any person who is faced with a family or domestic violence situation.

Officials said before the pandemic, one in three women experienced physical or sexual violence mostly by an intimate partner.

The tow truck community throughout Houston has partnered with the department to help bring awareness and resources to those who are in domestic violence situations and want a way out, with immediate access to a “Ready Kit” to restart their new life, according to a release.

