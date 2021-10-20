Son arrested, charged after father found stabbed to death on sidewalk in SW Houston, police say

HOUSTON – A man has been arrested in connection with a deadly stabbing in southwest Houston, authorities announced Wednesday.

Fidel Macedo, 40, is charged with murder. He is accused of stabbing his 60-year-old father Fidelmar Macedo to death.

On Saturday, Oct. 9, officers responded to reports of a stabbing at 11223 Sandstone Street.

Officers said when they arrived at the home, they found Fidelmar unresponsive on the sidewalk with a stab wound to his torso. Fidelmar was pronounced dead at the scene.

After a brief investigation, officers said they arrested Fidel on Oct. 15 without incident.

At the time of his arrest, investigators said Fidel was also wanted for his involvement in an additional unrelated murder and aggravated assault with deadly weapon incident.