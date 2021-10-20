Man shoots would-be robber several times in north Harris County, deputies say

HOUSTON – A would-be robber is now in critical condition after deputies said he pointed a gun and tried to rob a man in north Harris County Wednesday morning.

Deputies from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a shooting in the 9500 block of Sunnywood Drive around 11:30 a.m.

Deputies said the 24-year-old victim told investigators he was walking home from a job interview when a white Ford transit van with two men pulled next to him.

The victim said a man got out of the passenger side of the vehicle and approached him with a gun. Deputies said the victim then shot the suspect several times before the driver of the white-colored Ford van sped off, leaving the passenger shot in the road.

David Woodruff, a minister at Hidden Valley Church of Christ, said he heard a loud sound.

“We went and opened the door and looked out and there was a man laying in the street and another man standing with a gun in his hand,” Woodruff said.

He said the road is usually quiet. He’s worked at the church for 20 years.

“It was all pretty fast,” he said.

The suspect was transported to the hospital in critical condition. Deputies said the victim was not injured during the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to call for investigators at 713-274-9100.

