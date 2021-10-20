Klein ISD starts new state-of-the-art bus driving training

KLEIN ISD – Klein ISD is using a new training tool for bus drivers to keep drivers, students and community members safe on the roads.

It’s the only district in Texas with the new state-of-the-art training simulator for bus drivers.

Drivers, who started training last week, can experience more than 400 real-life scenarios behind the wheel.

They include driving in bad weather conditions or avoiding a crash.

The district said its priority is to protect the thousands of students they transport daily.

“It’s wonderful that our best drivers can come in here, both new and returning bus drivers, they can continue to practice their skills and they can be able to have the confidence that they’ve practiced these things through the simulator should they ever have to actually use the skills in real life,” said Klein ISD Superintendent Dr. Jenny McGown.

With the help of the simulator training, there’s an average of a 38-percent reduction in crashes caused by bus drivers, according to the district.