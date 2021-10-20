Here’s what you need to know about 72nd Annual H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade

HOUSTON – Mayor Sylvester Turner announced the details of the city’s 72nd Annual H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade since the COVID-19 pandemic on Monday.

The parade will take place on Nov. 25 at 9 a.m. in the heart of downtown Houston, featuring elaborate floats, marching bands, flying balloons and other local entries, according to a release.

The Thanksgiving Day parade will be the city’s first public event since the pandemic.

“I look forward to seeing Houstonians line the downtown streets as we celebrate together on Thanksgiving morning,” Turner said.

Officials said the parade will be opened with a performance by Cirque du Soleil Alegria, which will officially kick off its U.S. tour in Houston. Officials said the event will have no less than 14 floats, 20 high-flying balloons, a special appearance by Tom Turkey and Santa Clause along with local marching bands, special performers and much more.

Although the parade is free to the public, there will be limited seating at the parade starting route. The seats will be available to purchase on first-come-first-service at Houstonthanksgivingparade.org.

Watch the full announcement below: