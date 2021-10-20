Crews working on gas line fire reported in Friendswood

FRIENDSWOOD – CenterPoint Energy and the Friendswood Volunteer Fire Department are working to put out a gas line fire Tuesday night.

Friendswood Fire Department and Friendswood Police Department responded to reports of a gas line fire in the 200 block of E. Castlewood around 5 p.m.

Power on E. Castlewood was briefly shut down until the fire became stable. At 6:30 p.m., Friendswood police said Texas-New Mexico Power had isolated the affected power line and was working to restore power to the area.

CenterPoint Energy crews were also working to identify and isolate the affected line.

Officials asked residents to continue to avoid the area while crews worked.