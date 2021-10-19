Jewish Southlake residents on Holocaust remark: ‘There are not two sides’

At a tense school board meeting Monday night in Southlake, Texas, a former student gave painful testimony about antisemitic bullying that he said he endured in the Carroll Independent School District.

Teachers grew emotional as they described feeling unsupported and under attack.

And many parents defended a district administrator who told teachers to offer students books showing “opposing” perspectives on the Holocaust, saying she was trying to follow a problematic new state law, while also condemning her interpretation of that law.

