Houston ISD to offer free meals to students for the 2021-2022 school year

HOUSTON – Students who attend any school within the Houston Independent School District will qualify for free meals.

On Monday, HISD said the U.S. Department of Agriculture updated its guidance, which now allows schools to offer meals at no cost for the 2021-2022 school year.

Students will be provided free breakfast and lunch daily, and no application is needed to qualify for free meals, according to the district.

The district said income eligibility, which is typically used to determine if students qualify for free meals, is likely to resume next school year.

Families who are still in need of meal assistance can click here to submit a form to HISD’s Wraparound Services Dept.