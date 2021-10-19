Have you seen him? Woman’s ex sought after she was hit by vehicle in Conroe parking lot, left to die

CONROE, Texas – Police are searching for a woman’s ex-boyfriend after she was struck by a vehicle in Conroe and left alone in a parking lot, later dying of her injuries, according police said.

The woman was hit Monday night at about 8:30 a.m. in the 16000 block of Walden Road. Officer found the woman who was transported to HCA Conroe where she died.

Conroe police said the investigation revealed this was an intentional act and they’re now searching for Anthony Dwane Moore, 48, of Houston. A warrant for murder has been issued for Moore, police said.

Police said the victim’s identity is being withheld until next of kin can be notified.

If you have any information on Moore’s whereabouts, call Sgt. Scott McCann with the Conroe Police Department at 936-522-3341, Conroe PD Dispatch at 936-522-3200, or your local law enforcement authority.