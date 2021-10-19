45-mile-long chase across the Houston area didn’t end until 3 tires fell off suspect’s vehicle, deputies say

HOUSTON – Deputies with Precinct 7 said a man is in custody after he led them on a 45-mile-long chase around the Houston area Tuesday morning.

Deputies say the chase started around 1:15 a.m. in the 8900 block of S. Sam Houston West Parkway.

According to authorities, they tried to pull over a man driving a white van for speeding and driving without lights. When the driver sped away, a chase began, deputies said.

According to investigators, that chase lasted for nearly 30 minutes. Deputies said they were eventually able to spike the van, but the driver didn’t stop until three tires had fallen off of the vehicle.

The suspected driver, who has been identified as Santos Cavazos, 42, was eventually pulled over at a gas station off of Hillcroft near the Beltway and was taken into custody, deputies said.