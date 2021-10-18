Woman detained after family member killed in shooting in northeast Houston, police say

A woman has been detained after police say she shot a family member to death in northeast Houston Monday afternoon.

Houston police responded to reports of a shooting in the 12900 block of Sarah Lanes around 2:30 p.m.

Police said a man was found dead inside of the home. After a brief investigation, police said they detained one of the victim’s family members.

